Wyoming county seeks to acquire U.S. lands along rivers

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A county in western Wyoming is moving ahead with longstanding plans to acquire land from the U.S. government despite a budget shortfall.

Teton County commissioners recently voted to hire a consultant as it seeks to acquire the U.S. Bureau of Land Management holdings along the Snake and Gros Ventre rivers, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

The BLM has been looking for somebody to acquire 24 parcels along the rivers but figuring out how to make the transfers happen has taken nearly two decades. In the past, Teton County's plans to acquire the lands have neared fruition only to fall apart.

Commissioners have authorized spending $30,000 on the first phase but the county is also looking at cutting budgets 20% for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July.

The spending “in the grand scheme of things, is not much money” and Teton County will probably it’s money’s worth from the consultant, Commissioner Greg Epstein said.