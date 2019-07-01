https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Wyoming-boy-killed-in-all-terrain-vehicle-crash-14064505.php
Wyoming boy killed in all-terrain vehicle crash
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash near the Killpecker Sand Dunes in southwestern Wyoming.
Officials with the Wyoming Highway Patrol tell the Casper Star-Tribune that Gian Ortega was riding the ATV Saturday night when it went off Chilton Road in Sweetwater County and overturned.
The boy was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Rock Springs.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com
