Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust records 100th conservation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has completed its 100th conservation project.

In partnership with The Conservation Fund, a conservation easement located in Sublette County was transferred to Stock Growers Land Trust earlier this month.

Bo Alley, of the Land Trust, says the milestone is a testament to efforts over the past 18 years to developing strong partnerships and trust among the Wyoming agricultural community.

Dan Schlager, of The Conservation Fund, says the project helps protect a family's ranching heritage for future generations and conserve critical habitat for Wyoming wildlife that depend upon the ranch's open spaces.