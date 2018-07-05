Wyoming Guard C-130 to assist aerial firefighting efforts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — One Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 and crew has been activated to assist with fighting wildfires in Colorado and the region.

The aircraft, which is equipped with the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, joined the fight on Thursday.

The Wyoming Guard says it will be stationed out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs for at least the next five days.

The Wyoming crew joins three other C-130s that have been activated from other states.