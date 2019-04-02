Wrong way driver in crash that killed ISP trooper identified

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The wrong-way driver involved in a crash that killed an Illinois State Police trooper has been identified as a 44-year-old Calumet City man.

Trooper Gerald Ellis was on-duty in his squad car traveling home Saturday on westbound I-94 just east of the IL-176 exit when Dan Davies, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck him head on.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said an autopsy performed Monday showed Davies died from multiple injuries due to a car crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Ellis is the third ISP trooper killed in a crash since the beginning of 2019.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed Thursday when a truck struck her in Freeport. A vehicle fatally hit Trooper Christopher Lambert in January near Northbrook.

Ellis was an 11-year state police veteran with District 15 in Downers Grove. He was a U.S. military veteran and had a wife and two children.