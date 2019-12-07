https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Wrong-way-RV-gets-stuck-in-fast-food-drive-through-14889470.php
Wrong-way RV gets stuck in fast-food drive-through
KENNEWICK, Wash (AP) — A woman driving a large RV entered a fast-food drive through the wrong way and got stuck, police in eastern Washington say.
Kennewick police said 56-year-old Anastacia Etzwiler was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday.
The large RV became wedged against the corner of a Taco Bell restaurant after getting stuck making a sharp right turn on the narrow drive-through.
Etzwiler was booked into the Benton County Jail. It's not clear from online records if she has an attorney.
