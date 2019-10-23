Writers invited to Westport for overnight write-in

WESTPORT — Writers are invited to bring their pillows, notebooks and laptops to the Fairfield County Story Lab on Nov. 9 as part of a overnight writing event benefiting the Norwalk Education Foundation.

On Wednesday, the Fairfield County Story Lab announced the Overnight Write-In. The marathon writing session will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. the following day.

“We wanted to support NaNoWriMo writers in Fairfield County and beyond who are trying to crank out their drafts,” Carol Dannhauser, co-founder of the Fairfield County Story Lab, said in a statement. “Writing can be a lonely endeavor, and we hope to provide community and support, as well as lots of snacks and coffee.”

The 31-hour event celebrates National Novel Writing Month, an annual event in which participants around the globe attempt to write a 50,000-word rough draft of a novel during the month of November. Writers from all genres are welcome to participate.

Fairfield County Story Lab is a shared workspace for writers located at 21 Charles St. in Westport. The space offers numerous spaces, including quiet rooms, a cafe and more, where writers can conduct their work alone or connect with others.

Writers may start a new work, or work on a piece or a book already in progress. Participants are not required to stay for the entire session and may come and go as they please. Writers must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Suggested donation to the Overnight Write-In is $20, and proceeds will benefit the Norwalk Education Foundation’s mini-grants for teachers.

“Many public school teachers in Norwalk and beyond reach into their pockets for books and classroom supplies and training, and we think they are very deserving partners,” Dannhauser said.