World's space achievements a bright spot in stressful 2020 MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 12:48 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Bob Behnken work with teams from NASA and SpaceX to rehearse crew extraction from SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which will be used to carry humans to the International Space Station, at the Trident Basin in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, the two astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil on May 30 2020, a first for a private company. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File) Bill Ingalls/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 In this image taken from video on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, and released by NASA, regolith is dispersed as the Osiris-Rex spacecraft takes a sample of the surface of asteroid Bennu. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this photo Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The Japanese capsule brought back pieces of Asteroid Ryugu. (JAXA via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Alexander Mather, of Burke, Va., stands next to a model of the Mars 2020 rover he named "Perseverance" in a contest, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launched in July, NASA’s Perseverance rover is set to land on Mars on Feb. 18 at an ancient river delta and lakebed where microscopic life may have once flourished. The rover will drill into the dry crust, collecting samples for eventual return to Earth. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - In this photo this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, a display screen in Beijing shows the landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft and a moon surface picture, below, taken by camera aboard Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process. The Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the Chinese government announced. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP, File) Jin Liwang/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, an H-IIA rocket with United Arab Emirates' Mars orbiter Hope lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan. The UAE spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, will scrutinize the Martian atmosphere from orbit. (Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News via AP, File) Hiroki Yamauchi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, SpaceX's prototype starship takes off during a test flight from their Boca Chica, Texas, facility. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) Miguel Roberts/AP Show More Show Less
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts blasted into orbit from the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade, three countries sent spacecraft hurtling toward Mars, and robotic explorers grabbed rocks from the moon and gravel from an asteroid for return to Earth.
Space provided moments of hope and glory in an otherwise difficult, stressful year.