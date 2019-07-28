World powers meet Iran in Vienna to salvage nuclear deal

The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran is at a crossroads. His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal.

VIENNA (AP) — Representatives from Europe, China and Russia, nations that are still committed to the Iran nuclear deal, plan to meet with Iran's representative in Vienna to discuss how to salvage the unraveling accord.

The Sunday meeting is to examine issues linked to the implementation of the nuclear accord after Iran surpassed stockpile and enrichment limits set out in the deal.

Iran recently begun surpassing uranium enrichment limits in the 2015 nuclear deal, saying these moves can be reversed if the other parties to the agreement — Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union — come up with enough economic incentives to offset the U.S. sanctions that President Donald Trump reinstated after pulling his country from the nuclear accord.

The U.S. has also expanded its military presence in the region.