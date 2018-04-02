World War II soldier who became a spy pre-CIA dies at 102

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A World War II soldier who became a spy in Europe for the forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency has died. He was 102.

Irving Isaacson, a retired lawyer in Lewiston, Maine, died at Hospice House in his native Auburn on Wednesday.

He was a U.S. Army soldier who was assigned to the Office of Strategic Services. The Portland Press Herald reports Isaacson was trained to parachute behind enemy lines. He also helped the Dutch resistance effort.

Isaacson also spied on the Soviets in eastern Europe. He authored, "Memoirs of an amateur spy: The story of the first OSS spy in the Cold War with the Russians," in 2001.

Isaacson met his wife, Judith Magyar Isaacson, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor, in 1945. She died in 2015 at age 90.

