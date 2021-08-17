Workers at veterans' home at center of COVID-19 outbreak sue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Employees of the Massachusetts veterans' home at the center of a devastating COVID-19 outbreak in the spring of 2020 have sued several members of the facility's former leadership team, alleging they were forced to care for sick and dying veterans, sometimes after testing positive themselves, in “inhumane conditions.”
The federal class-action suit filed last week says administrators at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home initially ignored Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for containing the virus and lied to state officials about measures they were taking to protect residents and staff once the first veteran tested positive on March 15, 2020, Masslive.com reported.