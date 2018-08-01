Worker suffers severe electrical burns on the job

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say a worker making repairs to a building in Connecticut has suffered severe electrical burns.

Fire Chief Paul Januszewski tells the New Haven Register the man was upgrading the North Haven building's electrical system Wednesday when he was shocked by some devices.

The man was transported to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Power has been shut off at the building, and Januszewski says electricians will inspect the scene to figure out what happened.

Multiple agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating.

