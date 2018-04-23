Work to repair Chief Joseph Highway slide to begin

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Crews are scheduled to start making temporary repairs Tuesday to a section of the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway damaged by a landslide in northwest Wyoming.

The work on Wyoming 296 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the intersection with Wyoming 120 northwest of Cody is expected to cause traffic delays of about an hour.

Parts of the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway slid downhill last Thursday, leaving a single lane for traffic.

Engineer Todd Frost of the Wyoming Department of Transportation says a more permanent, long-term fix is being designed and construction may begin this summer.