Worcester council approves plan for land for PawSox stadium

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council has approved a plan to expand its downtown urban revitalization area to include properties needed for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the council voted Tuesday to amend its downtown revitalization area to add 25 parcels and 18 acres. The added parcels include seven properties targeted for a 10,000-seat stadium.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate is looking to leave Pawtucket, Rhode Island and play its first season in Worcester in 2021.

After the state reviews the amendment, the city could negotiate with property owners. The revitalization plan does allow for taking properties by eminent domain.

Most are on Washington Street and one is on Madison Street, all in the vicinity of the proposed ballpark site.