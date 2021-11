I’m a native Westporter. (If you don’t count my first three years in New Rochelle, which I don’t.) I grew up here, graduated from Staples High School, returned after college, and have lived here ever since. (If you don’t count a brief hiatus in San Francisco, which I don’t.)

I thought I’d seen and heard everything. But sometimes things happen that make me wonder: “What is going on in this town?!”

For months now, we’ve heard reports of nighttime auto thefts from driveways all over town. But it doesn’t take Theo Kojak to figure out the common denominator: People leave key fobs in their cars — or their keys dangling right in the ignition. It doesn’t take Albert Einstein to figure out those are the easiest cars to steal.

Yet here’s the astonishing part: Months later, it still happens. Are the same Westporters who are bright enough to run multinational corporations, or earn enormous suns of money by managing even more enormous sums of money, simultaneously not bright enough to take their keys out of their car? Are they simply too lazy to do so? Perhaps this is not the time to point out that these same automobiles sit in driveways just a few feet away from homes with three- and four-car garages. Pro tip: Thieves don’t steal cars out of garages.

I am perplexed too by the line that snakes every day from Starbucks onto the Post Road. Okay, I’m not puzzled by the line itself; it leads to the drive-through window, but I am surprised by the perceived need to wait in your car, creeping forward two feet at a time, spewing god knows how many tons of emissions into the air, while waiting for a drink you could get in three minutes simply by parking, walking inside, and ordering in a normal tone of voice, not through a scratchy microphone.

Do not get me started either on why Westporters feel they have to go to Starbucks in the first place. Many, many places serve coffee here. Some even include the word right there in their name, like Shearwater Coffee or Coffee An’. No, those places do not offer dozens of pretentious, I mean exotic, ways to order your coffee. But theirs is just as good as Starbucks’. Plus quite a bit quicker.

I wonder too about traffic. I don’t wonder about the volume. We all know it’s because people have forsaken the train in favor of cars; because Waze offers alternatives whenever there is the slightest highway fender-bender; because every family now has three or four cars (which they park in the driveway, not their three- and four-car garage).

Instead, I wonder why certain areas of town have certain tie-ups at certain times. Every afternoon, Long Lots Road backs up regularly to well beyond Morningside. It’s the same on Cross Highway, before North Avenue. South Compo by the Post Road is another new chokepoint.

While I’m stuck in traffic on North Avenue, I wonder: How did we ever build four schools (Staples, Bedford Middle, Coleytown Middle and Elementary) on one road? And — during the long debate about moving school start times — I wonder if anyone said, “You know, this might mean more traffic during both the morning and afternoon commutes?”

Did anyone also mention, “Pushing the end of school back by half an hour could very well impact sports practices, music lessons, tutoring sessions and the squintillion other things they do after school. Particularly if the start times of those activities don’t change.” If so, their predictions have become frustratingly true.

I’m eager too to hear how many kids actually gain an extra half hour of sleep. My sense is they’re falling asleep even later, stressed out by having all those after-school activities scrunched so together they barely have time to grab a granola bar when the final bell rings.

Now that I think about it, I realize I spend a lot of time worrying about kids. What’s it like being ferried from one organized activity to another, with no down time? Why do parents invest so much money in elaborate tree forts and other outdoor paraphernalia, when no child ever uses them? How are their brains being wired when they are placated with devices before they can walk, play games with people around the world but can’t make eye contact with the person next to them, and interact with the internet in ways we adults cannot even conceive?

Actually, I think they’ll do fine. I have faith they’ll make their own world, and hopefully make it a better one than ours. I won’t worry about today’s kids. It’s my peers who leave keys and key fobs in their cars I should be very concerned about.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.