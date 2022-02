Happy Presidents Day! Or is it Presidents’ Day? Or President’s Day?

No one knows. It’s the most grammatically frustrating holiday of the year. Do we celebrate all presidents individually or collectively?

Actually, we don’t celebrate them at all. We celebrate instead our capitalist economy. We throw their name (with or without an apostrophe) on sales of all kinds. Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, Lyndon Johnson - they’re the reason to hurry on down for huge, presidential savings on mattresses, used cars, and anything else anyone can slap a price sticker on.

Admit it: Whether you’re in Westport (doubtful) or Cabo, Copper Canyon or some other resort either much warmer or colder than here next Monday, the last thing you’ll think of is Zachary Taylor or John Tyler. Or even Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

But presidents have a long history in Westport. From George Washington through today, they’ve visited our town. Those visits usually involve money or votes. Or both. They don’t come for the Playhouse, or a day at the beach. But that’s the life of a politician. Besides, most of them should not be seen in bathing suits (here’s looking at you, William Howard Taft).

Westport’s connection with presidents begins with the Father of our Country. According to Woody Klein’s history of Westport, Washington came here in 1775, as commander-in-chief of the colonial forces. He stopped at Disbrow Tavern (the site today of Christ & Holy Trinity Church), then traveled with Reverend Hezekiah Ripley to Green’s Farms Church. He called it “comely.”

Five years later, Washington talked military strategy (and spent the night) at Disbrow Tavern with General Marquis de Lafayette and General Count de Rochambeau.

He returned as president in October 1789, six months after his inauguration, on an inspection tour of the Northeast. He spent the night at Marvin Tavern on what is now Post Road West, opposite Kings Highway South. Though the Marvins cooked up quite a feast - loaves of brown bread and pies, the finest vegetables, huge roasts - the president asked for only bread and milk.

He wrote in his diary that it was “not a good house, though the people of it were disposed to do all they could to accommodate me.” The slight did not bother Westporters in the slightest. For years thereafter, the tavern was known as The Washington Inn.

Abraham Lincoln supposedly stayed at Hockanum. Morris Ketchum’s 69 Cross Highway estate near Roosevelt Road. (Klein’s history says only that Salmon P. Chase, Lincoln’s secretary of the treasury, was a frequent guest.)

Hockanum still stands. There is a “Lincoln bedroom” upstairs, and the deed states that no changes can be made to that room.

If we don’t know whether President Lincoln actually stayed at Hockanum (there seems to be no record of his visit in any biography), we certainly don’t know whether his wife accompanied him. We do know that Mary Todd Lincoln was a noted shopaholic though, so it’s a pity she may have missed Main Street.

There seems to be a long hiatus in presidential visits after Lincoln’s (or Washington’s). In fact, the closest we get to a president is Bridgeport, where for some lost-to-history reason a high school is named for Warren Harding. He’s the guy who led every historian’s Worst President Ever list, at least until Richard Nixon and The Former Guy came along.

But in 1936, Franklin D. Roosevelt motored into town. It was his first re-election campaign; he spoke on the steps of the YMCA (now Anthropologie). FDR and his wife Eleanor also visited Westport as guests of social reformer Lillian Wald, at her famous South Compo “Home on the Pond” (opposite Longshore).

Wald’s guestbook includes the names of Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt, who according to historian Klein “spent his boyhood summers in Westport.” That’s all I know - sorry!

John F. Kennedy passed through Westport many times, I’m sure, while growing up in Massachusetts and as a U.S. senator. On the Sunday before Election Day in 1960, he held a now-famous rally in Bridgeport (though not as famous as the one many hours later in Waterbury, when thousands of people waited till 3 a.m. for him to appear).

JFK has of course been linked romantically with Marilyn Monroe, who spent summers here. But I won’t go there.

President Clinton came to Westport for a few fundraisers. The one I remember best was at National Hall, when sharpshooters stood on the roof and frogmen patrolled the Saugatuck River.

President Obama attended a couple of fundraisers too. One was at the home of now-disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein on Beachside Avenue. But that’s embarrassing, so I won’t mention it.

There you have it: a presidential romp through Westport’s history. At least we know where that apostrophe goes.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.