For a cold winter, Westport has been pretty hot lately.

TEAM Westport’s essay contest fired up some folks. They slammed the prompt (about a color-blind approach to race) as “neo-racist.” Then TEAM - the town’s multicultural organization - was slammed too, for everything from one-sidedness to including illegal members (non-Westporters, and those who served more than two terms). Quite a way to welcome Black History Month.

Social media comments flooded in, hot and heavy. Fingers were pointed; names called. It was not quite like the insurrection of the Capitol, but if you closed your eyes you could almost hear the raising of pitchforks.

A couple of weeks earlier, it was trees. One man dressed in a Santa suit to prevent destruction of a stand of old oaks adjacent to his property; the other side responded that a property owner can do whatever he or she wants with that land. It was a classic American clash, played out on a local road lined with many old-growth trees, and (now) without all of them.

I’m not quite sure how we got here. It could be the intrusion of national politics, but Westporters have usually played nice in the sandbox. Some of the town boards are led by Democrats, yet two of our three selectwomen are Republicans. It’s been years since we’ve had a big budget battle, though controversies do erupt over quality-of-life and commitment-to-the-rest-of-the-world issues like affordable housing, and repairing the 135-year-old Cribari Bridge.

But this is February. We’re rounding the bend toward Valentine’s Day. It’s a time for roses and chocolates, not super-heated rhetoric and challenges. I’m sure there are things all of us — white, Black and other Westporters (some red, some blue, many neither); tree huggers and tree splitters; anti-racists, neo-racists, those who say they are color blind and those who say there is no such thing - can agree on.

For one thing, Westporters like to eat out. For another, our food scene has — almost inexplicably — exploded during COVID. A host of new restaurants opened up, particularly downtown, at a time when indoor dining has been dicey. The latest, DeTapas, just took over for the ill-fated Chez 180 next to Design Within Reach. (The patisserie opened just days before COVID roared in two years ago.) DeTapas is Westport’s first “Spanish gastropub,” and is the brainchild of a former tech finance guy who followed his passion and entrepreneurial spirit.

We can probably all agree that doing something like that is both risky and fun. And we should all agree too that of the many obstacles restaurant owners face, getting ripped off for delivering food should not be one of them.

But that’s exactly what Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub do. These third-party apps charge restaurants up to 30 percent for delivery - even 25 percent for folks who (unwittingly) order pick-up meals through them.

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce wants to help its members. They rolled out “Order Direct/Pick It Up!,” an initiative encouraging all of us to pick up the phone (or find a restaurant’s actual website), order that way, and (ideally) pick the food up. Or at least have it delivered by their own drivers. Can we all agree that, with a tiny bit more work, we can help our favorite restaurants keep some of their money here? I don’t think any neighbor, of any political stripe, favors Door Dash over DeTapas.

We ought to all agree that doing something outdoors in winter is fun. The PAL Skating Rink at Longshore is a prime example. Figure skaters, hockey players, experts, folks of all ages just learning, families and singles with an hour to kill all find joy on the ice, just a few yards from Long Island Sound. No one asks who you voted for, what you think of TEAM Westport, or if the view of the water could use more or fewer trees. Going around in circles means far more on a rink than it does in civic life.

Similarly, sledding is one of the true pleasures of winter. Sure, a snowboarder or two sneaks onto the Winslow Park, Greens Farms Elementary and Birchwood Country Club hills. But mostly it’s little kids and parents, riding low-tech Flexible Flyers and toboggans. They scarf hot chocolate when they’re done. Mittens and scarves still get left behind. It’s a 2022 scene out of 1800s Currier and Ives, whenever the snow falls.

Far better to share those sledding and skating scenes on social media (we’re now back to the 21st century), than to blast out a screed about TEAM Westport, or retweet a political harangue that will probably be read only by people who share your political views, anyway.

You do agree with me about that, right?

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.