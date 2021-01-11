Woog's World: Today reminds me of 1968

As Westporters watched the horrors of an insurrection unfold in Washington, D.C. last week, those of a certain age were reminded of an earlier time: 1968.
That year - more than half a century ago - was similar to 2020, and the first days of ‘21. Then, as now, a nonstop drumbeat of things-you-could-once-never-imagine headlines assaulted America. Then, as now, Westport was an affluent suburb, an oasis apart from whatever was happening in cities and towns elsewhere. But then, as now, Westport could not escape the clouds of chaos that scudded across the sky, then rained down on us just like everywhere else.