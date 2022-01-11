Woog’s World: The beautiful game in Westport Dan Woog Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 11:59 a.m.
The Staples High School Wreckers take on Stamford High School Black Knights in their soccer game Saturday, October 7, 2017, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Staples head coach Dan Woog talks with his coaches at the half of the boys Class LL state soccer tournament game between Staples and New Milford high schools, on Thursday afternoon, November 10, 2016, at New Milford High School, in New Milford, Conn. Staples defeated New Milford 2-0 for the win.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Staples coach Dan Woog consoles goalie Ziggy Hallgarten after the team's loss as Greenwich hosts Staples in an FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinal game at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn., Oct. 28, 2016. The final score was 2-1 Greenwich.
Keelin Daly / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
In the mid-1960s, most Americans thought of soccer as a foreign sport. Who kicked a ball, rather than ran with it or threw it? Englishmen, Germans, Brazilians — not Americans. If young boys were playing the game anywhere, it was in city parks, with their fathers and grandfathers.
And in Westport, Connecticut.