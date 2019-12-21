Woog’s World: The annual holiday poem
Deck the halls! Go to the malls!
Hang the mistletoe on walls
Mele Kalikimaka! Feliz Navidad!
‘Tis the season of angels and God
Of Frosty and Rudolph, stockings and holly
Ho ho ho and everything jolly
Of 10 lords a-leaping, and li’l drummer boy
(Plus menorahs and dreidels and latkes, oy)
The holiday season descends like a sleigh
Pulled by reindeer who soon dash away
So as sure as we think now of tinsel and fruitcake
And St. Nicholas’ belly, with its jelly-like shake
It’s time for this annual “Woog’s World” tradition
My poem to my readers (Xmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa edition).
As Westporters rock ‘round the Christmas tree
We raise a toast to Selectman Marpe
Plus Tooker and Kane (Melissa, not Kandy)
They make sure that Westport runs all nice and dandy
To Flug and Bloom, our wise town attorneys
Who navigate lawsuits and 8-30gs
And all the other legal landmines
Like who can place (and take down) yard signs
Hail to thee P&Z, and thou Board of Ed
(Two jobs more tougher than even the Fed)
And hooray Parks and Rec, and to Finance too
Our stocking cap lifts high off to you.
While chestnuts roast upon the fire
And preachers preach and choirs choir
We celebrate our civic clubs
Whose members are for sure not schlubs
Hurrah Y’s Men! Huzzah Y’s Women!
Hoohah Y’s Water Rats (kids who are swimmin’)!
VFW! American Legion! Library Book Chats!
Animal welfare (birds, deer, dogs and cats)
Garden Clubs! Women’s Leagues! Dems, GOPs!
Sunrise and Noontime, our two Rotarys!
Without volunteers, our town would be worthless
Like Christmas sans Santa: empty and mirthless.
There’s no place like home for the ol’ holidays
Everyone’s welcome: cis, trans and gays
Our big tent is policed by Foti, our top cop
His force keeps us safe as we drive, play and shop
Bob Yost leads the crews who fight our town blazes
They deserve all our kudos, earn all our praises
As do EMTs, our saviors with gurneys
Who soothe us and save us on medical journeys.
Our Homes with Hope door is open way wide
To those who might otherwise sleep cold outside
While at the Gillespie, the pantry is packed
Westporters care — and that’s just a fact.
Though grandma got run over by a reindeer
(Next time, she should pass on the beer)
On Cross Highway, animals are far more docile
(Not because they’ve been drinking that wassail)
WTF? No, it’s not a bad swear
Just Wakeman Town Farm — the best anywhere.
They grow many things, though hemp is not one
So for finding a cure that’s hip, cool and fun
Head downtown, to the CBD store
With oils, syrups, rubs, creams and more
But if you want weed, for now you are gonna
Need a scrip — it’s medicinal marijuana
A dispensary opened there on the Post Road
With products that are all Connecticut growed.
Donde esta Santa Claus? Shopping in Westport, si!
At funky, cool spots like Savannah Bee
And (‘neath Tavern on Main), at Savvy + Grace
The gift shop/jewelry/clothing/who knew?! Special place
Then down in Saugatuck, get off the train
And stop at the store run by marvy Mersene
You’ll be stunned at the stuff she crams down in there
With style, fun, unique local flair
There’s more spots I’d list, but space here is lacking
So all I can say is, “Hey guys, get cracking
There’s presents to buy, and goodies galore
Avoid the web -- shop a great Westport store!”
So Christmas is coming, the goose gets so fat
The 12 days are nigh -- what do you think about that?
I think it’s a marshmallow world, with fine silver bells
And wreaths and bows and fond chestnut smells
I know Santa’s on his way (Dominic the Donkey too)
With lots of presents for me and for you
But though it’s been said many times, many ways
As Westport hurtles through the holidays
In the words of Lennon: “Let’s hope it’s a good one”
In the words of “Woog’s World,” “I wish you a ton
Of joy and peace and hope a-plenty
All of my best in the year 2020.”