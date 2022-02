TEAM Westport has been around for nearly 20 years.

An official town committee (the acronym stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism), it has not ended racism, antisemitism or homophobia. Westport remains - perhaps more than ever - a privileged bubble, floating in a sea of social and economic inequality.

Still, TEAM Westport has recorded an impressive list of achievements. The small number of volunteers (full disclosure: I was a charter member, but am no longer on it), working without town funding, has collaborated with the Board of Education, Westport Library, Westport Country Playhouse, Interfaith Clergy and arts groups, among others.

They have sponsored annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations, with nationally known speakers; created programming around the slave ship Amistad, and fostered community conversations on race and religion. They’ve spoken up when swastikas appeared here, and supported Black Lives Matter and Asian American rallies, as well as the first-ever LGBTQ Pride gathering on Jesup Green.

But nothing has garnered as much attention for TEAM Westport as its annual Teen Essay Contest.

Run every year since 2014 - and judged by noted writers, with cash prizes of up to $1,000 - the event encourages high school students living or attending school in Westport to think about important topics.

Previous essay prompts have covered diversity in Westport, privilege, “taking a knee,” micro-aggressions and stereotypes.

This year, the contest prompt says: “Describe what you would like to explain to people in your community who avoid or struggle with talking about race, or acknowledging systemic racism, or who apply a ‘color blind’ approach to issues.”

The idea, as always, is to get teenagers to think about important issues. The prompt encourages them to consider their views, their place in society, their role in our town and nation. If they can craft a coherent essay out of it - and win money in the process - all the better.

Yet the prompt prompted a (perhaps predictable) backlash. Culture wars rage in today’s America, and Westport is not enough of a bubble to avoid them.

Some Westporters accused the TEAM Westport anti-racism members of being racist themselves. The essay prompt, they said, assumed that avoiding talking about race is bad. Looking at issues through a racial lens, they insisted, is wrong. Far better, they said, to judge someone the way Dr. King himself wanted: by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

That’s a wonderful notion. But it’s far from reality. Systemic racism does exist. There are zillions of reasons why, but racism throughout our nation’s history - right through today - is part of the reason why a town like Westport can exist just a few minutes from a city like Bridgeport. And why our two school systems are so vastly different, and unequal.

Saying those things does not make me evil. It does not make me racist. It acknowledges reality, and makes me a realist.

An anonymous website called “Westport Parents 06880” charged that TEAM Westport “fluidly operates as a sort of amorphous auxiliary unit within Westport municipal government. TEAM is formally housed within the selectman’s office but is composed of numerous town elected officials, ordinary townsfolk and even residents of Weston. For reasons one can only speculate upon, TEAM seems to have carte blance to intervene in our schools and numerous other areas of town government. TEAM’s unelected leadership appears to be accountable to no one, while playing a role in nearly every facet of Westport civic life, from our schools to the library to the police force to the art work that appears in Town Hall.”

Grab the pitchforks!

TEAM Westport may not be perfect. Its members are, indeed, unelected (they’re appointed by the first selectperson). Like many other town committees, the men and women who serve are unpaid (and the organization gets no funding from the town). If they play a role in our schools (number one in the state!) and our library (a first-rate institution), I’m not sure how. The police chief does sit in on meetings - and has earned kudos for his handling of Black Lives Matter, Asian American and LGBTQ rallies on Jesup Green. As for artwork in Town Hall, I did not realize that was controversial.

But TEAM Westport does not teach children what to think. If teachers had that much influence over their students, they’d never have to call home for a missed assignment or discipline problem.

What our schools do - and do very well - is teach students how to think. It’s a skill they’ll desperately need, to live and work in the decades ahead. And it will serve them well as they seek out diverse points of views - and websites - on their journey to figure out what they believe, whom they believe, and where they fit in the world.

And in this town.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.