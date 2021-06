After 13 years together — learning to write, add, play, fight, grow up and do everything kids go through together — each graduating class thinks it’s special.

It is not. I mean, sure, the students within each class are special to each other. The bonds forged while people are not yet fully formed— and the friendships made before some of us become roaring successes, others abject failures and most just normal, random, good people — mean more than those created later in life.

Each graduating class has a special character, but it’s still a fairly constant mix of archetypes. The names change from year to year; the personalities, experiences and rhythms of life in a school seldom do.

Except this past year.

Members of the Staples High School Class of 2021 — and their counterparts all across the country — have endured a senior year unlike any other.

For 15, months they’ve been like rats in an educational experiment. Like lab animals, they did not sign up for this experience. But they adapted. They survived. They showed that, despite all the bad press their generation gets, today’s teenagers are resilient and strong. They are truly the “class” of 2021.

At age 17, I could not have done what they did. Children of the ‘60s, thrust into the ferment of the ‘70s, my friends and I would not have been able to follow the rules of mask-wearing, isolation and quarantine that they did.

Used to doing our own thing, we would not have adapted well to so much time inside, surrounded only by family members. As idealistic as we were, we did not spend a lot of time volunteering to make our community a better place.

The senior class of Staples High School did all that. It’s the default setting for teenagers to complain about the unfairness of life, rue whatever they can’t or don’t have, and compare themselves and their plight to everyone else.

These young people did not. They lost plenty, beginning last year with junior prom, spring sports, Players shows and music concerts. They finished 11th grade completely via remote, logging on to classes led by teachers trying hard to balance their own precarious professional and personal lives.

As seniors last fall, they returned to a school that was a shell of its former self. Fewer than half the student body was there on any day.

Plexiglas separated every cafeteria seat. One-way arrows directed hallway traffic. Gone were so many small things that made Staples such a vibrant place, like hanging out in a favorite spot or dropping in unannounced on a teacher. Masks hid smiles, making communication and collaboration — the essence of education — extra hard.

Fall limped along. Athletes played extremely limited seasons, with no state tournaments. Football never really got started; Homecoming was out. Staples Players pivoted to radio dramas; all the rituals and rewards of a mainstage were put on hold.

The Candlelight Concert moved online too. Of all the adaptations made by teachers this year — learning new technology; teaching in-class and remotely simultaneously; meeting and understanding students without all of the real-life cues that are so crucial to the educational process — the obstacles faced by choral, orchestral and band leaders were the most mammoth. Music loses so much when it’s not rehearsed and performed together.

But the “new” Candlelight worked. It demonstrated the creativity and resourcefulness of the Staples staff, and the positive, can-do attitude of the students. It set a template for the rest of the year.

Slowly, the school returned to a semblance of normalcy. Capacity limits increased to 100 percent. Winter athletes played a near-normal schedule; the spring schedule included state tournaments. Players returned to the stage. The Pops concert went back to the Levitt Pavilion.

This week, Staples High School hosts its 134th graduation. For the first time in three decades, it’s outdoors. That’s a nod to COVID; so is the limited attendance (two guests per grad), and scaled-down program.

There’s been little grumbling. Last year’s graduates had a drive-through affair. Members of the Class of 2021 are happy for the chance to gather as one, turn their tassels together, and partake in part of the ritual that so many Westport teenagers before them have done.

As they reflect on their journey to graduation, they may realize what a long, strange trip it’s been. As they attend reunions in years to come, the outlines of what they’ve been through will become clearer. They’ll understand that, even though many classes think they are special, this one really is.

Meanwhile, waiting in the wings: Staples’ Class of 2024. Finishing freshman year now, they’ve endured not only a very difficult start to high school, but three years of middle school chaos after mold closed Coleytown and forced them all to Bedford. Now, talk about a really special class.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.