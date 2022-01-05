Woog’s World: Some New Year’s resolutions for Westport to try

This is always a strange time of year. We write “2021” instead of “2022,” even though we spent all of last year wishing 2021 would disappear. We wish friends and strangers “Happy New Year” long after the holiday has past (Valentine’s Day seems to be the cutoff). And - even though we know deep in our innermost souls that we will absolutely, positively not keep them, we make resolutions that we tell ourselves we will absolutely, positively keep.
So here’s my New Year’s resolution: I will stop lying to myself.