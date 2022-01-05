Woog’s World: Some New Year’s resolutions for Westport to try

This is always a strange time of year. We write “2021” instead of “2022,” even though we spent all of last year wishing 2021 would disappear. We wish friends and strangers “Happy New Year” long after the holiday has past (Valentine’s Day seems to be the cutoff). And - even though we know deep in our innermost souls that we will absolutely, positively not keep them, we make resolutions that we tell ourselves we will absolutely, positively keep.

So here’s my New Year’s resolution: I will stop lying to myself.

Just kidding! Lying to ourselves is the way we get through life. “Today I will clean my desk/not eat between meals/be as nice to my spouse and kids as I am to my dog,” we say, knowing full well that in just a few hours’ time, we will do absolutely, positively none of those things.

But a boy can dream. So here are a few New Year’s resolutions. They’re not for me, because I can’t keep them. They’re for all of us. In this big, wide, weird, wacky and wonderful Westport, there must be someone, somewhere who can follow instructions.

Let’s agree that each parking space was designed for one car. No taking up two spots (or more) to protect your vehicle from dings. If you get out and see that your car has inadvertently crossed one of the lines, get back in, back out and park better. By the same token, if there is no parking space within five feet of your destination, do not create your own. Find one that may be further away, then walk. And - it goes without saying, but unfortunately it must be said - do not park in a handicapped spot unless you have a legitimate handicap (and a sticker to prove it). Moral or ethical handicaps do not count.

Similarly, let’s agree that the world does not revolve around us. Our desire for a double ristretto venti half-soy nonfat decaf organic chocolate brownie iced vanilla double-shot gingerbread frappuccino extra hot with foam whipped cream upside down, double blended with one Nutrasweet, served in the comfort of the Starbucks drive-thru, does not mean that we have the right to line up halfway down the Post Road, imperiling drivers who - admittedly - are racing along too fast, because they themselves have their own very important places to go, the rest of us be damned.

Let’s agree too to trust teachers and school administrators to do the right thing. They did not go into education because they wanted to screw your child out of a grade, admission to college, the lead role, or anything else. They chose their profession to help every child succeed. Sometimes that means taking a long view. Sometimes it means seeing a situation through a lens a wee bit wider than a child or parent can see. Sometimes it means admitting that your child is not - perhaps in this one particular situation - the next Einstein, Madame Curie or Daniel Day-Lewis.

Ditto for coaches. Athletic events are called “games” for a reason. Let the adults lead. Let the kids play. Unless you’re willing to give up umpteen hours a week to take care of some other parent’s kid, out there in the heat and cold and rain, can you please sit down, put away the watch with which you track your child’s time on the field or court, and shut your mouth? Open it only to cheer constructively for every youngster out there, not only your own.

And that referee or umpire you’re screaming at? He or she might be 14 years old. Your kid might be in their shoes someday. Unless they quit because of all the abuse they’re taking from someone else’s parents.

Let’s agree to remember way back to the spring of 2020. That’s when we actually thanked the clerks at CVS, the workers at Walgreens, and everyone else in the service industry for their service. Nearly two years later, it is not their fault the supply chain is broken. They cannot go back into the storeroom and make the paper towels, toilet bowl cleaner or one brand of toothpaste that you’ve always used magically appear.

Furthermore, the fact that you are tired of wearing a mask does not mean that you should stop doing so. That clerk behind the counter sees dozens of people a day; no one thinks they are spreading COVID, but some of us obviously are. Double doses and booster shots are nice, but we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. Wear your mask (properly would be nice too), because this is not just about you. It’s about all of us.

Those are my New Year’s resolutions, for all of us. I’m guilty of some of those transgressions myself. I’d be lying to myself if I said I wasn’t.

Hey, that’s a start.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.