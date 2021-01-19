Woog's World: Remembering a Westporter's political legacy

Before November, few Americans knew much about the Electoral College. Now we all know more than we ever imagined — though we still don’t really understand it.
Similarly, we know very little about the presidential nominating process — the path that moves a reality TV host like Donald Trump from an escalator to the White House, catapults a floundering candidate like Joe Biden to an insurmountable lead in just a few days, and enables an obscure governor like Jimmy Carter or Michael Dukakis to become the standard-bearer for their party.