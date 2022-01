Last week, I took a plane ride.

That sounds like the start of a fifth grader’s essay. But that simple declaration — something so unremarkable for most of my life — is, in these strange, sad times that make up our reality noteworthy. It was my first plane ride in two years. In other words, my first plane ride since COVID.

As we hurtle (or trudge, depending on your sense of time, and mood at the moment) toward this milestone in modern medicine, it is worth looking back.

Two years ago at this time, alert news junkies were hearing reports of a virus ravaging China. There were city-wide lockdowns, concerns about impacts on experts — and not much else. Westport is about as far away from Wuhan, geographically and metaphorically, as anyone can get. We worried about weather, the upcoming presidential election, and I can’t even remember what else. Those were truly the Before Times.

By early March — a few weeks later — COVID had come to our shores. But those shores were still a continent away in Washington state, and many Westporters adopted an Alfred E. Neuman approach: “What, me worry?’

Many — but not all.

Within a few days, the dominoes began falling. Colleges sent students home. Athletic events and concerts were postponed. Hand sanitizer grew hard to find.

One Sunday, town officials organized an information session at the Westport Library. It was offered online too, for anyone not wishing to attend in person. What a novel concept that was.

Those of us who went to the event kept an unfamiliar almost embarrassed distance from each other. We heard concern — but not panic — from the first selectman, health district director and others. They sat next to each other on stage, unmasked. It was a tableau that appears, in retrospect, both reckless and understandable. Like the citizens of Pompeii in 79 AD — or perhaps more appropriately, Nero in 64 — we had no idea what was about to come down.

Three days later, a Staples student asked me if I thought the school would close. “No,” I said confidently. “And even if it, did, it would only be for a few days.”

Less than 24 hours later, Westport schools closed. They did not reopen for in-person learning for six months. It took a full year after that to get back to anything approaching normal.

In those early days of the pandemic, we struggled to make sense of every aspect of life. We left groceries outside (after washing them). We washed our hands incessantly, while singing “Happy Birthday” (twice). We sewed masks, decorated inspirational rocks for first responders and frontline workers, and met neighbors for cocktails in lawn chairs, each seated at the end of our own separate driveway.

We thought it would all be over soon.

Can you image our reaction if a time traveler told us that two years later — 2024, using today’s reference point — the coronavirus would still be with us? That a second, then third wave, would wash across the world, hurtling us back onto darkness just as as we thought we saw a light at the end of the tunnel?

More oddly, can you imagine our feelings if we heard, in March of 2002, that a vaccine would be created, manufactured and distributed within a year, but that significant swaths of the population refused to take it?

What would we think if we knew, two long years ago, that we'd still wear masks today — including the even more sinister-looking N95 kind? That when the town procured in-home testing kits(!), the line of cars would stretch two miles? That my nephew's 18-month-old son would not have anyone other than his parents make goo-goo noises at him, with a mouth he can actually see?

I don’t know what I would have thought had I known what lay ahead, that unmasked, semi-concerned day at the library. What preparations would I have made for two years of fear, of disease, of every other person, of where the world is headed?

Would I have thought, “I can’t do this”? Would I have changed my approach to work, to friendships, to life? Would I have had an even more pessimistic view of human nature than I do now?

I have no idea, of course. But as I made my way through the airport and onto a plane last week — burdened not only by the usual travails of traffic, but by a mask that must remain on, then rattled by the coughs of the man behind me — I wondered where we’ll be two years from now.

And then I realized: I really don’t want to know.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.