Was it luck? Something in the water?

Whatever the reason, Westport has been blessed with a string of strong first selectmen. From the mid-1990s on – and meaning no disrespect to previous chief executives – we’ve been led by Joe Arcudi (1993-’97), Diane Goss Farrell (1997-2005), Gordon Joseloff (2005-’13) and Jim Marpe (2013-present).

The first and last of those four were Republicans. The middle two were Democrats. But during their tenures all worked with boards and commissions led by the other party. All reached out to both sides of the aisle. All understood that they were working for the best interests of all Westporters – residents, business owners, town employees – and did all they could to balance the sometimes competing demands of those stakeholders.

All were longtime Westporters. Arcudi, Farrell and Joseloff grew up here, and attended Westport schools. Marpe is the newcomer. He moved here “only” in 1989, when his employer Accenture – where the Ohio native was a senior partner – transferred him from Copenhagen to New York. But after retiring in 2002, he became active in town affairs. He served two terms on the Board of Education, and in high positions with important civic organizations: Westport Weston Family YMCA (trustee), Homes with Hope and Westport Rotary Club (board of directors), and Greens Farms Congregational Church (president).

He was an active member of many other groups: Y’s Men, League of Women Voters, Longshore Men’s Golf Association, Minuteman Yacht Club, Saugatuck Rowing Club, Friends of the Westport Senior Center and Near & Far Aid.

Marpe has always been a “doer.” For the past seven years he’s followed the path set by his predecessors, and done as much as he could for the town as first selectman.

Last week, Marpe announced that he will not run for a third term. He’ll be 75 years old when his term ends in November, and truly does want to spend more time with his family. He recently became a grandfather.

Seven months remain before he leaves Town Hall to play with his grandson, travel, and enjoy the Longshore golf course without cell phone interruptions. But it’s not too early to look back on all he has done, during two very eventful terms.

This past year has been the most eventful, for sure. Last March, COVID-19 slammed into town. Marpe faced the same maelstrom as every municipal leader – separating facts from rumors, disseminating timely information, keeping residents safe, making difficult decisions – but he did so with the added pressure of being in the national eye. Westport was the site of one of the country’s first “super-spreader” events; we were in the national news.

Not every decision was popular. Closing Compo Beach was a very tough call. But Westport soon had a handle on the virus, and Westporters rallied together.

In June came rallies of a different kind: in support of Black Lives Matter. Marpe and Foti Koskinas, the police chief he appointed, handled several protests with clarity and commitment.

Two months later, Hurricane Isaias knocked out power to huge swaths of town, in some cases more than a week. Dealing with a natural disaster is never easy – riding herd on Eversource, prioritizing countless trouble spots, ensuring public safety, reassuring residents – but doing so when everyone is masked and socially distanced is infinitely harder.

Marpe handled the many (and often competing) demands of the past year with aplomb. He’s been visible and vocal. But much of a first selectman’s job takes place behind the scenes.

Over the past seven years, Marpe has led, or had a hand in, the revitalization of downtown, including the Downtown Plan and Plan Implementation Committee; increasing accessibility at Compo Beach, with new walkways, restrooms and more; pension reform; new metrics and performance indicators in the operating budget; institution of a first responder Civilian Review Panel; outsourcing maintenance of the Longshore golf course; protecting Greens Farms railroad station -- even a new town website.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment is maintaining the mill rate. While nearby towns, and the rest of the nation, have seen rising taxes, Westport’s are astonishingly stable. It takes a village to set and stick to a budget, but Marpe has been a major player in the process. What we pay, and what we get in return, is remarkable.

Much remains to be done, of course. The future of Baron’s South has yet to be determined. Dredging of the Saugatuck River is imperative, but moving the Army Corps of Engineers along is no easy task. The future of the Cribari Bridge is complex. Housing and traffic are huge headaches that the next first selectman – and others who follow – must deal with.

But for now, let’s look back on the last seven years. They’re the Jim Marpe Era. And Westport is far better off for it.

