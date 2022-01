Nobody asked me, but:

I wonder why buyers of new construction prefer properties denuded of all old-growth trees. Is it fear of a tree falling on a house during a hurricane, wind storm or blizzard? Concern about a branch falling on little Samantha or Alexander’s head (even though the days of kids playing in the yard are long gone)? Perhaps it’s worry about the cost of caring for all those old trees (and cleaning up their leaves every fall).

But wait: How do we know that’s what today’s home buyers prefer? Have we been sold a bill of goods by construction companies? Why, within just a few years, have people suddenly decided a canopy of branches - cooling in summer, comforting in winter - is something to cut down, rather than admire?

Proponents of clear-cutting old trees, in preparation for new construction, say that a property owner can do whatever he or she wants. That’s absolutely true. But there are various types of property owners. I’d love to hear what home buyers think about the cut-‘em-all-down trend, as opposed to builders telling us, “This is what they want. We just give it to them.”

Nobody asked me about downtown, either. But in the months ahead, plenty of Westporters will be talking about two separate, though related, proposals.

One would allow stores larger than 10,000 square feet to open on Main Street and environs. The other would permit retail uses on floors above the first.

I’m in favor of both. For one thing, we will not suddenly see Costco or Home Depot swoop in. All kinds of realities - the state of existing buildings, parking, demographics - make it nearly impossible for a “big box” retailer to decide on downtown.

For another, the zoning change is intended to ameliorate the current situation. Property owners and tenants occasionally jump through awkward hoops to adhere to the less-than-10,000-square-foot regulation. They’ll have two separate entrances, or different names, on adjacent properties. It’s confusing for shoppers, and confounding for landlords.

Similarly, opening up retail space on second floors - which is essentially all we’ve got - makes business sense. Rents tend to be lower there. That would attract a more diverse mix of tenants. If they sell what shoppers want, a few steps won’t deter anyone.

Besides, we’ve already got retail on the second (and third) stories of The Gap. Years ago, we had stores on the second floors at the head of Main Street, and on the Post Road near Taylor Place. There are offices there now - and restaurants too (though both the Acqua and Tavern on Main spaces are temporarily closed).

Zoning is important, for a number of reasons. Zoning changes are equally important, when warranted. Keep your eye on hearings about both regulations, in the coming weeks.

Nobody asked me my opinion on mask mandates, either. I am no Anthony Fauci - god bless him - and the public health situation changes too rapidly for me to keep up. But I do think Westporters have done a generally good job of looking out for ourselves, and others.

While masks are required in public buildings like Town Hall and the Westport Library, they are not required in private businesses. Yet looking around, it seems that 90 percent or so of the folks in places like Trader Joe’s and The Gap (all three floors) wear masks. Compliance is so high that folks without masks get a squirrelly look.

People - at least in places like Westport - seem to have adapted to our new reality. Children put them on almost without thinking. What once looked odd now seems normal.

Which leads me to another thought. No one asked me, but I really fear for the long-term effects of this pandemic on young people. The men and women who grew up during the Great Depression never lost the habit of worrying about their next meal, or saving pennies. Long after the economy rebounded, they made sure to eat everything on their plate, and turned off lights when they left a room.

We’re heading toward a second year of raising children who are now fearful of getting too close to others. My nephew’s 4-year-old daughter has spent half her life around people in masks; her 18-month-old brother has never known a world without one. Strangers have not cooed over his stroller; he has not been able to decode the world through exaggerated smiles and silly faces. The impact on both youngsters - and everyone else in their generation - will last the rest of their lives.

What will life be like for them as they grow up? How will they look at life? What will their values be? What will their relationship be to the environment, including (coming full circle here) things like nature and trees?

Nobody asked me. That’s a very good thing, because I don’t have the slightest clue.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.