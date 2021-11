Paul Ferrante began writing as an elementary school student in Pelham, N.Y. In eighth grade, his letter to the editor was published in Pro Quarterback magazine. He still has a copy.

He started his first novel - based on his high school football team - while still a student there. “It was horrible,” he recalls. But it was a start.

Ferrante majored in English at Iona College - and played football (halfback, kick returner and place kicker). His senior year, the team went undefeated. He’s a proud member of the Iona College Gaels Sports Hall of Fame.

But neither writing nor football became his full-time career. Ferrante was a teacher. He spent two decades at the middle school level in Westport. He found great joy in showing students the joy of reading. As writers they won regional and national awards, some of his proudest accomplishments.

All along, Ferrante kept writing. He was a columnist for Sports Collector’s Digest. Under the guidance of mentor (and noted author Robert Creamer) he wrote a baseball novel, “Roberto’s Return.” Then came T.J. Jackson young adult mystery novels, and “The Beatles Must Die,” a book based on the band’s experiences on tour in America after John Lennon said they were more popular than Jesus. (Ferrante wove his favorite group into many lessons. He says that, contrary to his novel’s title, the Beatles remain very much alive to students today.)

Earlier this year, Ferrante published a different kind of book. “The Girl Who Stole J.E.B. Stuart” is a young adult novel that - though based on a Civil War general - is set in 2013. Yet it remains quite relevant to 2021.

A girl from the Republic of the Congo receives an opportunity to spend her senior year at an American high school. She marvels at much of what this country offers. But her small town in South Carolina is stuck very much in the past. As she discovers its reverence for the famed Confederate general, she is forced to examine the values of her community, school and friends. In the process, she learns a great deal about her new country - and herself.

The book does not take sides about that torturous era in American history. “I tell a story,” Ferrante says simply. “Then I ask kids to talk about how they feel.”

When he was a teacher (he retired during the pandemic), his favorite part of class was to help youngsters relate literature to their own lives.

His goal with this novel, Ferrante says, was to get it in the hands of secondary schools readers across the country. By relating it to current events, and the fraught topic of race, it would spark discussions. He hoped those discussions would go beyond the classroom, into students’ homes.

To help teachers, he created a series of discussion questions. To help get the book in the hands of those teachers, he hired a publicist.

“She was wonderful,” Ferrante says. She sent flyers and promotional materials to school districts across the U.S. She sent the book to reviewers, from the New York Times on down to local publications.

She sent it too to social justice groups and school leaders throughout the tri-state area. Ferrante offered to speak anywhere, for free.

The Westport Library said their schedule, unfortunately, was full. No one else even replied.

“It’s bizarre,” Ferrante says. “I haven’t heard back from any schools, anywhere. It’s frustrating. It’s disheartening.”

It’s not like no one is talking about race. School districts throughout Connecticut, the region and beyond are grappling with questions about race, and how it is taught. Anti-“Critical Race Theory” curriculum protests have roiled communities everywhere.

And, says Ferrante, every couple of months a new racial incident commands headlines.

He wonders if the subject is “too delicate. Does this touch a hot button?” Perhaps, he continues, “people would rather not acknowledge that it’s there.”

In September, a statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The protagonist of Ferrante’s book attempts to do the same with her town’s statue of Gen. Stuart.

“I know it’s timely,” Ferrante says. “What’s wrong with getting kids to talk about this? When I wrote this, I thought this was a no-brainer. But people are shying away. I find it hard to explain.”

His publicist suggested Ferrante write op-ed pieces for major publications. He’s struck out there too.

Still - like any good teacher trying to get his message across - he perseveres. A minister in Fairfield told him, “This is the best book you’ve ever written.” The church sponsors youth and adult racial justice study groups.

Ferrante offered speak to either, or both. They said they’ll get back to him, after the holidays.

