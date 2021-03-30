Woog's World: Don't let your guard down

Last week I wrote about my easy, uplifting experience with the COVID-19 vaccine. As Connecticut rolls out its program to more residents – everyone over 16 becomes eligible April 1 – increasing numbers of friends, neighbors and colleagues are taking what seems like the first big step in a year toward normalcy.
The National Guard, EMTs, check-in persons and monitor-for-15-minutes-to-make-sure-you-don’t-die folks do not hand out “I Got Shot!” stickers, like the “I Voted!” ones we get on Election Day. Yet the feeling after that quick pinprick is even better than the one after filling in those scannable bubbles.
Even just one dose alters people’s moods. We still need a second, sure. But suddenly we think we’ve done something tangible – taken more than hopeful actions, like mask wearing and social distancing – to protect ourselves, and everyone around us.