Woog's World: Delta variant brings back uncertainty

Uh oh.
That’s the feeling many Westporters have these days. The celebratory dances, dinners and dates we enjoyed in the brief weeks of post-vaccine euphoria have given way to a creeping sense of doubt, if not dread. COVID’s Delta variant was near; now it’s here. It’s real, and really worrisome. We feel as if we won the World Series with a grand slam, but now the umpires say the blast was actually foul. We may have to get back in the batter’s box with the bases loaded, two outs, and the count once again 3-2.