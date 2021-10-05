Woog's World: Criticism of diversity education invades Westport

The Westport Public Schools do not teach youngsters to hate their country. Administrators have not developed Marxist curricula, and educators do not tell students that it is bad to be white.
But opponents of Critical Race Theory charge that this is the case. CRT is the latest FOX-fueled “controversy” ginned up to distract viewers from more pressing matters like climate change, infrastructure collapse and voter suppression. It had burrowed its way into state legislature and school board meetings around the country. Westport, with its top-rated district and highly regarded teachers, seemed immune to such shenanigans.