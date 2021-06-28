Woog's World: Cell towers a controversy that won't disappear

It’s hard to imagine life before cellphones. How did we let someone know we were running late, or that plans had changed? Did we really have to wait until we got home to conduct business, or order a pizza? These days, those “before times” seem incomprehensible.
But every technology has its drawbacks. Cell phones require cell towers. Without them, that change of plan can become garbled. The pizza order may not go through. For some folks, it’s a mere inconvenience to drive (using a hands-free phone, of course) through a dead zone. To others who live in those areas, it means spending inordinate amounts of time in parts of the house where cell service seeps through.