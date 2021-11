For decades, Westporters prided themselves on non-partisanship.

Starting in the 1970s, the first selectman’s office pinballed between Republicans and Democrats. So did majorities on important board and commissions, like education, finance and planning and zoning. Our Representative Town Meeting candidates have always run without party affiliation.

There were outliers, of course. In 1969, the RTM voted 17-15 to ask President Nixon to end the Vietnam War; the local incursion into national politics earned a New York Times headline. That same decade, a Board of Ed plan to bring Bridgeport students to Westport through Project Concern sparked intense - and very political - passions on both sides. The decision led to a recall petition against board chair Joan Schine. The move ultimately failed.

Local budget battles at times mirrored national political debates, with Washington slogans being parroted in Westport.

But since the 1980s, political partisanship has been largely absent from Town Hall. We’ve disagreed on many issues, but there was never a wide divide between Democrats and Republicans. This is really just a small town. When leaders see neighbors (and vice versa) every day at the supermarket, dentist’s office and parties, it’s hard to throw party bombs.

This year’s election, though, brought Washington politics to Westport.

A couple of events put the Republican/Democratic divide into stark focus.

One was a website, “WP06880.” A group of “Westport residents of all backgrounds and persuasions” claimed to stand up to “false narratives and political agendas that will harm our schools.” I put those words in quotes, and said “claimed to be,” because the website is entirely anonymous.

Organizers said that they feared intimidation and retaliation by speaking out publicly. They cited America’s long tradition of anonymous speech, dating back to the Federalist Papers. But by introducing an idea advanced by Fox News and national Republican leaders — that “Critical Race Theory” is being taught in our schools, and students are learning to hate both their white skin and their country — they injected U.S. politics into a local election.

At the same time, other national issues — including the continuing influence of Donald Trump, and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — were raised by local Democrats. Where, they wondered, did Republican candidates for selectmen and other offices stand on those topics? Would they denounce their national leaders?

Some Republicans issued statements noting that local elections have nothing to do with national ones. Some said nothing.

Some Democrats asked for answers. Some Republicans replied, what about President Biden? Are you willing to denounce his Afghan policy? And “How about Hunter Biden?”

In the middle of all this, one Republican candidate for the Board of Education ended a relatively tame League of Women Voters debate with a stunning statement. He denounced his own party’s refusal to distance itself from Trumpism. Then he charged that his own party’s leadership had muzzled his right to free speech.

This column was written Sunday, two days before the local election. The outcome of races was still in doubt. But what is not in doubt is that the toxic, us-against-them atmosphere that pervades Washington has seeped into many communities. Including our own.

The poisoned politics in our nation’s capital is scary. Gone are the days when Ted Kennedy and Orrin Hatch sat together to hammer out compromises. Every White House move is viewed with suspicion, distrust and anger by anyone outside the White House. Even the Supreme Court has become weaponized.

Connecticut is luckier than many states. At the state level, we’ve avoided much of the rancor of national politics. We’ve had Democratic and Republican governors recently; their competence and effectiveness has little to do with their parties. Our congressional districts are not gerrymandered in absurd configurations.

But, regardless of the outcome of this election, what does the national mood mean for Westport?

Will new Board of Education members be able to work together, after the late October fireworks? Will Board of Ed meetings be filled with demands that Critical Race Theory not be taught here — even though, as the superintendent of schools and many others have noted, it already is not? If the anti-CRT people speak publicly, will they be listened to quietly, or shouted down?

Will our new first selectperson — whoever he or she is — be looked upon as a Democrat or Republican, or as the chief executive of this town?

Just as importantly, will we continue to attract smart, dedicated men and women to public service here? First selectperson is the only position that draws a real salary. Everyone else is volunteers. Will they be turned off by political rancor, or turned on by the opportunity to make a great town even greater?

I’m pessimistic about national politics. Call me crazy, but I still have hopes for our local officials.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.