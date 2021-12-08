Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 12:22 p.m.
Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.
“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”