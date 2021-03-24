Women's soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

3 1 of 3 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making the case Wednesday that the pay disparity between men and women has hurt the economy, bringing members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House to help set new goals for equality.

Wednesday marked “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. The Census Bureau estimates that a woman working full-time would earn about 82 cents for each dollar paid to a man.