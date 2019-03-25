Woman’s Club fashion show fundraises in style

Models, including from left, Sara Chappel, Mary Madelyn Antanasio, and Maria Fraile, wait to walk the runway at the Westport Woman's Club's Spring Fashion Show on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Fun, food and fashion walked the runway Saturday afternoon when the Westport Woman’s Club hosted its Spring Fashion Show fundraiser.

About 25 local amateur models came out to show off some of the best and brightest clothes from merchants Splash of Pink and Southern Tide. Other local businesses lent their support and time to this sold-out event.

“All the proceeds will go back into Fairfield County,” said communications chair Gloria Smithson, referencing the many local endeavors in which the club lends a helping hand.

“I want to say that we really appreciate everybody supporting the club,” President Christina McVaney said.

“A sold out fashion show is really unbelievable,” she said. “We’re really proud of the show we put on and want to thank all our sponsors.”