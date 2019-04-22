Woman walking on railroad tracks injured by train in Chico

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — The Chico Police Department says a 33-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a train while walking on the tracks.

Police say officers were called to the scene of the accident at 2:52 p.m. Sunday in the area of the railroad tracks and West 8th Avenue.

The woman, described by police as a transient, was hit by a train that was heading northwest through Chico.

Police say the woman was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Traffic in the area was affected by the accident for about 90 minutes.