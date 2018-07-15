Woman survived 7 days after driving off California cliff

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a couple on a camping trip came upon a missing Oregon woman who survived nearly a week after her car went over a cliff in coastal California.

The Sacramento Bee reports Chelsea and Chad Moore were hiking near Big Sur on Friday when they spotted a Jeep Liberty at the bottom of a 200-foot (60-meter) coastal bluff. They gathered items from the scene, including the Jeep's license plate, to bring to authorities. About 30 minutes later they located the driver, Angela Hernandez, who was injured but stable.

The 23-year-old had been missing since July 6.

Chad Moore stayed with Hernandez on the beach, while Chelsea Moore ran to call 911. Hernandez was taken to a hospital. She tells authorities she lost control after swerving to avoid hitting an animal.