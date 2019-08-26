Woman starts YouTube channel after topless incident at Westport beach

WESTPORT — A mother claiming to be the person who called the cops on a topless woman at Compo Beach has now launched a YouTube channel to tell her side of the story.

On a new channel titled “Shut Me UP,” the woman, who did not give a name but referred to herself as “beach mom,” recounted the moments leading up to her encounter with the topless woman, identified as Anna Lee Halderman by police.

Several statements made by the woman are not corroborated by official police reports regarding the July incident.

According to the woman, she did not originally approach Halderman because she was topless, but was concerned about a man she was allegedly with.

Out of concern, the woman said she spoke to Halderman, but Halderman did not put her top back on. The woman then said she went to speak to a lifeguard, and while away saw the man allegedly approach her children. Halderman later approached and exposed her private parts to her and her children, she claims.

“At this point I called the police because now I have a real issue,” she said.

Halderman would later be arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. She faced the accusations before a judge on Aug. 23, and her case was continued to Sept. 23 at state Superior Court in Norwalk.

Following news of the incident, the mother said she faced backlash on Facebook. This pushed her to start her own YouTube channel to address and debate various topics of interest.

“This prompted me to be able to start my show of debating,” she said in the video. “Next week’s topic is ... should women bare their breasts in public.”

