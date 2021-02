CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — One woman is dead and another is injured after being stabbed at an Iowa motel, and a man suspected in the altercation is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer.

Cedar Rapids officers were called at 1:46 a.m. Saturday to a disturbance at a Rodeway Inn. Police say an officer was met by two women with apparent knife wounds, who directed the officer to a man running from the motel.