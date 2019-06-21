Woman's body found face down on shoreline in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the body of a woman has been found on the shoreline in Long Beach.

Newsday reports that a jogger found the woman's body face down in shallow waves just after dawn Friday.

The woman was wearing only her undergarments. She was pronounced dead by the Long Beach Fire Department.

Police say the woman's identity is unknown. An autopsy was scheduled for later Friday.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com