Woman’s Club show promotes local artists

WESTPORT — The large display room of the Westport Woman’s Club was filled with soft, live jazz music and local artists on Saturday during its fifth annual art show.

One of the artists featured was Rachel Linnett, a painter who is relatively new to Westport.

Despite studying geography and hydrology while in university, Linnett now works as an energy healer in her own practice. This passion, in addition to her gardening hobby, inspires her paintings, which are mostly flowers.

When she paints, Linnett said, “I’m attempting to get the energy, the essence of flowers and put it onto canvas.”

Linnett said it took her until 2013 to realize just how creative she was; now she paints three to five days a week.

Linnett was just one of the 14 artists featured in the exhibit curated by Miggs Burroughs. Burroughs has curated each show and, as a part of Arts Collective of Westport, is familiar with many artists in town.

Unlike art shows that are driven by thematics or particular mediums like pottery or watercolor, Burroughs said, this show gave each artist a place on the walls where they could configure their pieces.

Coincidentally, many of the pieces had similar themes like aquatic life, beaches and boats. Some featured paintings depicting Compo Beach and the Saugatuck Bridge.

The goal tonight was clear among Miggs and Woman’s Club members: sell some art work.

As a nonprofit, the Woman’s Club is dedicated to supporting local nonprofits, according to former Woman’s Club Club President Jo Fuchs Luscombe.

Luscombe said as one of the two woman’s clubs in Connecticut that own their own space, they have to work really hard to keep it.

Thirty percent of proceeds from the show will go to the club, with a portion funding the club’s community service grants to nonprofit organizations in Fairfield County, as well as provide scholarships to college bound students at Staples High School.

“There is an enormous need,” Luscombe said, “and whatever we can do to alleviate the need, we’re happy to do.”

The exhibit will be open on until Monday from noon to 4 p.m. at 44 Imperial Ave.