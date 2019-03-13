https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Woman-rescued-from-home-in-Taos-after-avalanche-13686573.php
Woman rescued from home in Taos after avalanche hits area
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been rescued after an avalanche buried a home with snow in Taos.
According to the Taos Ski Valley, the avalanche occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday across from the resort.
The cause of the avalanche isn't immediately known.
Authorities told KRQE-TV that the woman trapped in her home was transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Her name wasn't immediately released.
Authorities say other residents of the home have been accounted for.
