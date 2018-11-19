Woman rescued after breaking through pond ice in north Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say police officers rescued a woman who'd fallen through ice on a pond while trying to retrieve her dog.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says in a news release that 28-year-old Kelsey Boehnke went onto Fieldstone Pond to get her dog a little after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Boehnke then broke through the thin ice into the chilling water. Police officers who were first on the scene pulled her out.

She was taken to Mercy Medical Center — North Iowa in Mason City for treatment. It's unclear whether her dog also fell in.