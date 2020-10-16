Woman pleads guilty to driving drunk wrong way on highway

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Butte woman has said she drove drunk the wrong way on a highway last November and almost struck a construction worker, authorities said.

Sharma Marie Fode, 46, entered a guilty plea Thursday to a felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI. She now faces up to 10 years in prison, The Montana Standard reported.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and said sentencing would be determined at a later date.

Prosecutors said Fode was driving in the wrong direction for about 4 miles (6 kilometers) on Interstate 90 and came within 5 feet (1.5 meters) of hitting a construction zone worker on Nov. 2.

Authorities said she crashed into the median and continued on to a convenience store where she was arrested. Troopers said there was an empty bottle of tequila on the floorboard.