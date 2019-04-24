Woman makes sure decorated WWII Marine isn't forgotten

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decorated Marine who served in World War II is being remembered following his death in New York thanks to an unlikely friendship with a young woman determined to see him get the funeral he deserved.

Ninety-seven-year-old Bob Graham left no close relatives when he died this month in Westchester County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Beth Regan befriended Graham while volunteering at his nursing home and feared his funeral would be sparsely attended. So she took to social media and quickly spread the word about his service.

Now, condolences have poured in from around the world. Graham will be laid to rest with honors Friday in what is expected to be standing-room only.

Regan says Graham was a humble man and that he'd be stunned that so many people are celebrating his life.