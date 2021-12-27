Woman keeps plant alive through 50 years and several moves

HURON, S.D. (AP) — For the past 50 years, Shirley Apley has been the keeper of what she calls the Carr family’s heritage plant — an amaryllis she received in 1971 from Jessie Carr Whittington, an aunt of Dr. E.W. Carr who founded the Carr Chiropractic Clinics in eastern South Dakota.

“I grew up in Miller and Jessie just fascinated me,” Apley said. “She was about 80 then, and she kept journals all her life. She would tell stories of when she first got married and she and her husband homesteaded in Canada. She taught for two years in a school where all the children spoke French and she onlly spoke English. When they came back, they ended up in Miller because of the Carr family being around there.

“She had amaryllis all over the place and she gave me one,” she said. “I kept that bugger alive and carried it all over the U.S. with me wherever I moved.”

Apley returned to South Dakota in 2012, when she became director of the Huron Public Library. She plans to retire after a lifelong career as a librarian at the end of this year, the Huron Daily Plainsman reported.

“I have the original plant here at the library,” Apley said. “It’s been propagating, creating all these babies.”

When Bridget Carr, whose husband is Dr. Josh Carr at Carr Chiropractic Clinic in Huron, joined the library board, Apley offered to give her some of the offspring from that original plant.

“I said I bet you don’ know I have been caretaker for your family’s heritage plant for over 50 years,” she said. “We were at a point where we needed to repot the plants, they were so overcrowded. I ended up with five new pots of plants.”

Apley gave Bridget Carr two potted plants and many bulbs to pass out to family members.

“We’re hoping to keep them alive,” Bridget Carr said. “I thought it was amazing that she had kept them for so long and handed them back over. I’m hoping we will keep the life going in them.”

One of the potted plants will be heading back to the original Carr homestead north of Vayland, where the youngest daughter of Dr. E.W. Carr still lives.

“I would say that plant has produced hundreds and hundreds of little bulbs,” Apley said. “I’ve given them to family, friends, strangers. The main mother bulb no longer produces bulbs, and that’s okay. We let her babies propagate. The main bulb is still here at the library.”

Although she has been able to keep her amaryllis bulb alive for 50 years, that is the extent of her green thumb, Apley said.

“This is the only plant I’ve ever been able to keep alive,” she said. “I had a cactus I killed. For some reason, this one lived. Jessie taught me how to take care of it. I followed her instructions and that little bugger just kept producing babies.

“I don’t have any plants in my house right now because of my animals, I have two dogs,” she added. “One dog thinks that’s lunch.”

After retiring, Apley said her original plan was to pack up and move to Texas, where she could continue her research on two nonfiction books she is writing — one on the history of African American doctors in Fort Worth, and the other about a woman, Bessie, from the 1900s known for her pick-pocket skills and countless jail breaks.

But that plan changed when she received notification to report for jury duty in Sioux Falls for the month of January. “Probably more toward the spring I’ll put my house on the market,” she said. “All my research I need to do is down in Texas.”

Apley has been a librarian since 1974, when she began working at the Vermillion Public Library while still in college. Her work has taken her across the country from Minnesota to Oklahoma to Texas. She had been in Texas 17 years before moving back to South Dakota and settling in Huron to be closer to her mother in her later years.

“It’s been a fun job, I’ve enjoyed trying out new things to see how the community liked them,” Apley said. “Some things worked, some didn’t.

“A lot of people think public libraries are just for reading and it’s not,” she added. “The status of public libraries has changed — we’re community centers. We have crafts, games, puzzles, you can listen to live performances. We have a variety of stuff for everybody.”

Apley said she will miss the library patrons that she has come to know over the years. “There’s a camaraderie if you’re talking about books. The other day a little girl came in shouting at the top of her lungs, ‘It’s time to collect books day.’ I said, ‘You’re our kind of people.’

“They have been so much fun,” she said. “Huron has a love of reading I have not found in other communities. I hope they continue to support it with Angela (Bailey) taking over as the new director.”

When she does move to Texas next spring, Apley said she plans to leave all of the amaryllis plants right where they are in the library office area, adding: “I’m ready to retire and start on my next adventures.”