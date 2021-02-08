Woman in same-sex custody case who fled the US held in Miami WILSON RING, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 6:01 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 17, 2008, in Richmond, Va. Federal court records say that Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27, 2021. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. Miller allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner. LISA BILLINGS/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 Janet Jenkins, right, of Fair Haven, Vt. who is involved in a same-sex custody battle with Virginia mother Lisa Miller, holds up a photo of her daughter, Isabella, for television cameras after a family court judge in Rutland, Vt., issued an arrest warrant for Lisa Miller on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010. A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami. Federal court records say that Lisa Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. (Vyto Starinskas/Rutland Herald via AP, file) Vyto Starinskas/AP Show More Show Less
A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami.
Federal court records say that Lisa Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges.