Woman finds her mother's ashes, weeks after flood

SANFORD, Mich. (AP) — With a friend's help, a woman has discovered her mother's ashes in the flood-ravaged remains of her Midland County home.

Kathy Parsch said she had made eight trips to the home in Sanford, which was destroyed by a flood nearly a month ago, but couldn't find the small container that held a portion of her mother's cremains.

A friend felt inspired to search a bedroom area Sunday.

“She’s in this corner, I can feel it,” Margaret Charbonneau said. “So I found a piece of broken window. It was a fairly large piece, and I took it very carefully and I started digging with it.”

And the ashes were found.

“Everything from here on out is going to be good,” Parsch told WNEM-TV.