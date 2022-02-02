Woman faces manslaughter charge in death of Boston officer

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — A 41-year-old woman is facing manslaughter and other charges in the death of a Boston police officer who was found unresponsive outside a suburban home during last weekend's nor'easter, prosecutors said.

Karen Read, of Mansfield, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court. In addition to manslaughter, she is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide. It could not immediately be determined if she had an attorney.